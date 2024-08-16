Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS.

BPTH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,519. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

