Bio-Rad Laboratories’ (BIO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $401.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $323.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day moving average of $308.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $406.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

