Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $270.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.25.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

