BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BioStem Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM traded down 0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching 11.99. 51,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.03. BioStem Technologies has a 12-month low of 1.21 and a 12-month high of 15.50.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.12 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 74.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 43.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioStem Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.