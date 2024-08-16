Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1198565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
