Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59,428.17 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,173.16 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.90 or 0.00570272 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00036809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072610 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,740,803 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.