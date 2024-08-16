BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.07 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $712.91 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001398 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000073 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $20,406,913.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

