Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BLKLF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
