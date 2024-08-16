Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLKLF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.