BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 60.2% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 115,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

MUE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 39,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

