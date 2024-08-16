BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $937.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $912.00 to $937.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $874.07.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $871.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,163. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $885.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $816.23 and a 200 day moving average of $801.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,020 shares of company stock worth $83,094,987. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

