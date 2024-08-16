BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $268.99 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $160.07 or 0.00274738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $268.99 million and $6.80 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,680,451 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

