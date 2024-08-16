Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.88. 2,211,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,174,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.