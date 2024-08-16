bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU) versus Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Critical Survey

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of bleuacacia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for bleuacacia and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than bleuacacia.

This table compares bleuacacia and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -6.04% 4.62% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bleuacacia and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A N/A $3.86 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.44 $231.01 million $3.10 6.41

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats bleuacacia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

