Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Blue Bird worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $47.92. 82,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

