Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading 128.6% Higher

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 128.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,501,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,818% from the average daily volume of 85,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

