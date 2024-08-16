bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,354,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.81. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76,490 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 310,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.