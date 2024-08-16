Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.90.

Get Boralex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boralex

Boralex Price Performance

BLX traded down C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.66. 58,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,020. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.29.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.