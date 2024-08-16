Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 247,217 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 666.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
