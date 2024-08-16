Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,719.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $66.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

