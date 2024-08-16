Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,719.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $66.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
Brenntag Company Profile
