BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRFS. Barclays raised their price target on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 1,918,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,571. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

