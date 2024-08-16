Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.14.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAER. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

