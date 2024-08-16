Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 203,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

