Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.87. 1,117,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,144. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

