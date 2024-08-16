Brokerages Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) PT at $34.80

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $985.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

