Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $72.06

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

