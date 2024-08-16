Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $116.80

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

