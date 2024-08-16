Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNTH. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $874.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

