Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,846. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.