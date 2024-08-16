Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 11.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00. Also, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $382,708. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.