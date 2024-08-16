Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URE stock opened at C$1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.13. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The company has a market cap of C$494.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$139,005.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $382,708. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.