Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. 1,603,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.