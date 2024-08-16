Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 152.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $13,730,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 67,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,704. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

