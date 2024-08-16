Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,495 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.