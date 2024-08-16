Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $3,221,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,666,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,036,000 after buying an additional 122,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 571,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,771. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 200.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

