Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $33.40. 10,882,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,442,104. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.