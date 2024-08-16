BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Critical Review

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 40.47% 27.42% 21.39% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and BTC Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.59 $292.99 million $3.33 1.41 BTC Digital $10.82 million 0.30 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

