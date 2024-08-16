BTIG Research Raises Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $225.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.11.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $184.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.