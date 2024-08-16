Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.0 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $39.16 during trading on Friday. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $41.95.
Bunzl Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.