Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $39.16 during trading on Friday. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

