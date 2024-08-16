Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) is one of 178 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Burke & Herbert Financial Services to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 1455 8183 6958 285 2.36

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $149.19 million $22.69 million 7.77 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors $171.12 billion $1.97 billion 11.60

Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services -1.10% 13.11% 1.09% Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 15.44% 10.05% 0.96%

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 31.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services peers beat Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

