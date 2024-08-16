Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of CABA opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,626,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 204,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

