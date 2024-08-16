Cable One, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $38.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Cable One Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CABO stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,579. Cable One has a 52-week low of $318.68 and a 52-week high of $675.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.33.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

