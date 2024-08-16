Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,989 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 32.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

CADE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

