Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,863 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $280.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day moving average of $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

