CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.60.

CAE stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.77. 171,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.13. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.1842105 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

