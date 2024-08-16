Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.23

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 162890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Caleres Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,056.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Caleres by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

