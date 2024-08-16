Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of CLMT opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $898,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after buying an additional 193,063 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

