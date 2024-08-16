Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 4.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.38 and last traded at $96.88. 268,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 527,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 1.5% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.