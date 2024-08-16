Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.68. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$4.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -366.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

