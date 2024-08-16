Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blend Labs by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

