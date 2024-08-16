Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.45.

WEED stock opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.35. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

